Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Reaches $130.96 After 6.00% Down Move; Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Ruth’s Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ruth’s Hospitality has $28 highest and $28 lowest target. $28’s average target is 41.56% above currents $19.78 stock price. Ruth’s Hospitality had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 8. See Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) latest ratings:

The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.96. About 245,852 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor ConferencesThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $7.47B company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $123.10 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:JAZZ worth $448.02M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 65,907 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING HOLD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUTH); 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality: Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 1.1% on a Fiscal Year Basis; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 45C; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $602.89 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 14.23 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name.

Among 11 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has $20800 highest and $135 lowest target. $170.82’s average target is 30.44% above currents $130.96 stock price. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by H.C. Wainwright. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 91 reduced holdings.