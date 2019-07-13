Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Position Held by Rk Capital Management Llc; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Increased Its Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Stock Value Declined

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 43,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 384,666 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.35M, up from 341,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ACTION DATE FOR FURTHER REGULATION ON THE SBLA IS JULY 10, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 29,300 shares as the company's stock rose 11.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 39,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.13. About 538,166 shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 9,664 shares to 35,496 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,632 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Preffered & Income Sec (PFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited accumulated 0.11% or 328,685 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 85,255 shares. Fincl Advisory Inc reported 9,383 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 933 shares. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 5,736 shares. Principal Fincl Gru reported 0.12% stake. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 24,282 shares. 165,609 were reported by Grimes &. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.15% or 192,080 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 5,157 are owned by Chilton Invest Communication Limited Company. Auxier Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,844 shares. Boys Arnold has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 42,700 shares to 51,100 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Technolog by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,033 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).