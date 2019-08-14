Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Market Valuation Rose While Putnam Investments Lowered Holding; Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stake Has Boosted by Dafna Capital Management Llc

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 58.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.27M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $133.35. About 255,119 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 151,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 141,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 677,445 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,000 are held by Orbimed Advisors Ltd Com. 5,575 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 5,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 24,900 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 74,876 shares. The Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 0.18% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Vanguard Group reported 4.11M shares stake. Intl invested in 0% or 22,685 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 280,778 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Lc holds 444,688 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Essex Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Llc invested in 61,735 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Oppenheimer And reported 6,793 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,900 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 643,025 shares.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53,700 shares to 278,811 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem by 81,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,789 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 10,269 shares to 159,246 shares, valued at $21.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).