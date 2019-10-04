Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding Upped by Boston Partners; Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Rose While Altarock Partners Has Cut by $17.66 Million Its Holding

Boston Partners increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 35,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $191.12M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $126.3. About 371,254 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25

Altarock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altarock Partners Llc sold 36,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 605,924 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.15M, down from 642,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altarock Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $7.47 during the last trading session, reaching $507.23. About 192,251 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33M for 27.04 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Altarock Partners Llc, which manages about $109.11M and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 94,316 shares to 954,166 shares, valued at $377.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Management invested in 2,300 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Allstate reported 3,489 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,205 shares. Gateway Advisers Llc holds 0.17% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 39,177 shares. Asset holds 11,244 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 7 shares. Lone Pine Lc invested in 1.59 million shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 137 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Advent Int Ma holds 219,075 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated reported 2,832 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 57,577 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 5.12M shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Llc reported 714 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Mgmt LP De invested in 1.21% or 108,009 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Fund Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 10,636 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory accumulated 0.07% or 2,292 shares. Nomura Inc reported 2,852 shares. Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 38,404 shares. Asset invested in 7,894 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 163,652 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peoples Service Corporation stated it has 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 247,352 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 0.24% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).