Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding Maintained by Redmile Group Llc; Meritage Portfolio Management Lowered Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position by $10.33 Million; Market Value Declined

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 97.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 132,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 269,480 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52 million, up from 136,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $139.38. About 305,742 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 66.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 124,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 62,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, down from 186,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.31. About 1.76 million shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,680 shares to 91,266 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 64,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Check Point (CHKP) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet to Secure Canadian Government’s Perimeter Services – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Cloud Extends Integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric to Secure Cloud Migration – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 226,040 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $34.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 235,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Si Bone Inc.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jazz (JAZZ) Falls as Sleep Drug Gets Extended Review From FDA – Nasdaq” published on December 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Jazz (JAZZ) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Sleep Drug NDA Awaits FDA Decision – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.12% or 101,142 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 35,481 were reported by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 175 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 2,744 shares. Moreover, Old National Comml Bank In has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 782 shares. Japan-based Nomura Holding has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Piedmont Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 3,937 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Victory Capital owns 18,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.18% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Carroll Financial Assocs Inc owns 200 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 19,457 shares.