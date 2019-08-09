Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding Boosted by Redmile Group Llc; As American Tower (AMT) Stock Rose, Holder Barton Investment Management Trimmed Position by $540,765

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 97.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 132,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 269,480 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52 million, up from 136,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 282,949 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.04M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 31,889 shares. D E Shaw And owns 91,826 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Personal Services invested in 0% or 92 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 24,239 shares in its portfolio. 49,929 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp. Ranger Investment Management L P, Texas-based fund reported 33 shares. Maverick Ltd reported 39,040 shares. Lpl Finance Lc holds 0% or 8,782 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.02% or 27,851 shares. 4,425 were reported by Cibc World Mkts. 1.00M were reported by Lsv Asset Management. Moody National Bank Trust Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). American Int Gp owns 3,179 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Pnc Fin Service reported 15,057 shares stake.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $94.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 520,575 are held by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Trellus Mngmt Co Limited stated it has 5.63% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 11,409 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 33,102 shares. Gp Holdings Ag holds 144,060 shares or 3.89% of its portfolio. Dodge Cox reported 1,925 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 18,849 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Alexandria, a Virginia-based fund reported 34,099 shares. Country State Bank reported 0% stake. Halsey Assocs Ct accumulated 55,795 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca, a California-based fund reported 2,210 shares. Whitnell holds 0.09% or 1,149 shares. 5,269 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co. 81,090 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Associate. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,121 shares.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,991 shares to 48,516 shares, valued at $21.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) by 6,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).