Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $862,869 as Market Valuation Rose

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 14,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 21,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $150.05. About 52,325 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 06/04/2018 – #3 Should Sarepta’s patents be seized by the government? Patient advocates pitch controversial drug pricing proposal @BrittanyMeiling; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Intends to Complete a Rolling NDA Submission for Golodirsen by Yr-end 2018

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 281,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 635,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.88M, down from 916,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $139.12. About 23,871 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 241,944 shares to 291,281 shares, valued at $13.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.43 million activity. Cumbo Alexander sold $2.10M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Friday, February 1. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Mahatme Sandesh sold $8.47M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 268,555 shares. Pitcairn Company has invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Korea Investment reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Stevens Management LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 14,761 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 15,044 shares. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.59% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). The California-based Avoro Cap Lc has invested 6.16% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Rock Springs Cap Management LP owns 334,500 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 4,839 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 2,676 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd holds 0.07% or 11,255 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 7,742 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Sectoral Asset Incorporated has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Hsbc Public Limited reported 4,306 shares.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.08 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sarepta (SRPT) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Exondys 51 Sales Up – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sarepta Soars As Pfizer’s DMD Prospects Languish – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRPT, RTRX, PG – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sarepta up 2% premarket as MS boosts target – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking LP stated it has 635,736 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.12% or 101,142 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Maverick Cap Limited invested in 39,040 shares. Sit Investment invested in 0.03% or 5,700 shares. 448,752 are held by Acadian Asset Ltd. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 111,430 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.2% stake. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 5,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa owns 76,482 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 31,226 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has 447,429 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 24,239 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 14,189 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jazz (JAZZ) Acquires Early-Stage Precision Oncology Asset – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Sleep Drug NDA Awaits FDA Decision – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TowerJazz, Cadence and Lumerical Deliver Silicon-Photonics and SiGe- Integrated PDK with a Complete Optical Transceiver Design Environment – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TowerJazz Announces its Annual Technical Global Symposium to be held in China, Japan and the US – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 130,417 shares to 654,224 shares, valued at $111.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 887,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $3.16 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.05 from last year’s $3.11 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $180.24M for 11.01 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.27 actual EPS reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.