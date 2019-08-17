Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holder Redmile Group Increased Its Stake; Greatmark Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) by $342,070 as Shares Rose

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 798,268 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 97.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 132,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 269,480 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52M, up from 136,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 246,118 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest, California-based fund reported 447,429 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Rothschild Co Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 130,052 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Morgan Stanley accumulated 248,759 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Campbell And Communication Invest Adviser Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 2,124 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 37,816 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Ls Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 773 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 108,497 shares. Victory Cap reported 18,064 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 223,347 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 279 were reported by Moody National Bank Tru Division. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Si Bone Inc by 102,170 shares to 538,730 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

