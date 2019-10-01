Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holder Fil LTD Has Trimmed Its Position; Polar Securities Has Raised Its Stake in Rogers (ROG) by $928,800 as Share Price Declined

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 14,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 790,952 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.76M, down from 805,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 2,753 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 171,723 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64M, up from 166,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 92,733 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.13 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.23 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $178.46M for 10.30 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.65 actual EPS reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.04% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 10,689 are held by Nomura Asset Limited. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 211,312 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% stake. Omers Administration holds 41,500 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc accumulated 2,979 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 40,099 shares. 2,900 were accumulated by Oakbrook Ltd. Verition Fund Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 12,690 shares. Profund Advsr Lc owns 5,119 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd owns 38,673 shares. 25,387 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh has invested 0.58% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Howe & Rusling reported 611 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 225,245 shares to 340,106 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 612,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

