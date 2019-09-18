Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $340,800 as Shares Rose; Engaged Capital Increased Its Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $88.36 Million

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 4.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21.07M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461.41M, up from 16.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 369,130 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 3,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 5,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $129.77. About 164,393 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.13 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.23 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $177.23M for 10.37 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.65 actual EPS reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. Shares for $49.19M were bought by Welling Glenn W..

