Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Comparison side by side

Since Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 3.88 N/A 8.02 17.24 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 79.05 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Selecta Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Selecta Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 28.31% upside potential and an average target price of $170.82.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 42.3% respectively. 2.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 10.3% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 11.58% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.