Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 132 4.12 N/A 8.02 17.24 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and has 10.1 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential is 21.09% at a $170.82 average target price. Competitively ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 116.68%. The information presented earlier suggests that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. looks more robust than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.