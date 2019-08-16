Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparison side by side

Since Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 3.86 N/A 8.02 17.37 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.17 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Principia Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 26.89% upside potential and a consensus target price of $170.82. Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $50, with potential upside of 34.30%. The data provided earlier shows that Principia Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.