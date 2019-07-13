Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 3.88 N/A 8.02 17.24 Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 14.89 N/A 0.21 151.31

In table 1 we can see Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Principia Biopharma Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Principia Biopharma Inc. is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Principia Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 28.31% and an $170.82 average price target. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average price target is $50, while its potential upside is 27.52%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.7% of Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Principia Biopharma Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.