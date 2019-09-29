Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Comparing side by side

Since Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 130 1.22 55.12M 8.02 17.37 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 13.98M -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 42,263,456.53% 17.1% 9.1% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 353,164,077.30% 0% 0%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus target price is $165.5, while its potential upside is 30.05%.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 5.2%. About 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

On 10 of the 12 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.