Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.01 N/A 8.02 17.37 NantKwest Inc. 1 2228.31 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and NantKwest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and NantKwest Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.14 beta. NantKwest Inc. on the other hand, has 2.34 beta which makes it 134.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.1. NantKwest Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and NantKwest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential is 24.35% at a $170.82 average target price. Competitively NantKwest Inc. has an average target price of $1.25, with potential downside of -8.09%. The information presented earlier suggests that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc looks more robust than NantKwest Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders Competitively, held 21.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats NantKwest Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.