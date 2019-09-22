Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Comparison side by side

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.68 N/A 8.02 17.37 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 3 2.60 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price is $167.4, while its potential upside is 29.56%. Competitively the average target price of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 86.45% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 78.8% respectively. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.