Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.62 N/A 8.02 17.37 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.13 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 6 2.75 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential is 34.29% at a $168.25 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 74.2%. Insiders held 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.