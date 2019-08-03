Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.08 N/A 8.02 17.37 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Analyst Ratings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 22.31% upside potential and an average price target of $170.82.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 10.8%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 9 of the 9 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.