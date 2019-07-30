Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.13 N/A 8.02 17.24 InflaRx N.V. 30 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and InflaRx N.V. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival InflaRx N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $170.82, while its potential upside is 20.74%. Competitively the consensus price target of InflaRx N.V. is $6, which is potential 102.70% upside. The data provided earlier shows that InflaRx N.V. appears more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and InflaRx N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 62.1%. Insiders held 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller growth than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 7 of the 10 factors InflaRx N.V.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.