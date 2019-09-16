Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.74 N/A 8.02 17.37 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and GlycoMimetics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility & Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.14. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.38 beta and it is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 6 2.75 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $168.25, with potential upside of 28.03%. GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average target price and a 19.05% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats GlycoMimetics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.