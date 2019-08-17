Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 3.87 N/A 8.02 17.37 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.94 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has an average price target of $170.82, and a 26.69% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 40.1%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Comparatively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.