Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.94 N/A 8.02 17.37 CorMedix Inc. 8 326.69 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and CorMedix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and CorMedix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.14 shows that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s 193.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.93 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. CorMedix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and CorMedix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 27.62% and an $170.82 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and CorMedix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 16.8%. Insiders held 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller growth than CorMedix Inc.

On 6 of the 9 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats CorMedix Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.