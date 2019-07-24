Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Comparing side by side

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 3.96 N/A 8.02 17.24 Cellectis S.A. 18 39.91 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Cellectis S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s 75.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Cellectis S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 25.78% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc with consensus price target of $170.82. Cellectis S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 consensus price target and a 148.36% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Cellectis S.A. appears more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Cellectis S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 34%. Insiders held 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has weaker performance than Cellectis S.A.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.