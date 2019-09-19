Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.70 N/A 8.02 17.37 BeiGene Ltd. 131 18.46 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and BeiGene Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. BeiGene Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival BeiGene Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and BeiGene Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 3 2.60 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $167.4, while its potential upside is 28.73%. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus price target is $205.5, while its potential upside is 55.41%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, BeiGene Ltd. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and BeiGene Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 82.7%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats BeiGene Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.