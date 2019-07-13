Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Contrasting side by side

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 3.88 N/A 8.02 17.24 Arvinas Inc. 20 56.79 N/A -7.69 0.00

Demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Arvinas Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arvinas Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Arvinas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Arvinas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 28.31% and an $170.82 consensus target price. Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a -16.00% potential downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 72.1%. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Arvinas Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.