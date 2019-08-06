Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Contrasting side by side

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.06 N/A 8.02 17.37 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 22.80% and an $170.82 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.