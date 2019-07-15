Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Comparing side by side

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 3.88 N/A 8.02 17.24 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 88.31 N/A -7.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility and Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s current beta is 1.1 and it happens to be 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.55 beta is the reason why it is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

$170.82 is Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 28.31%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $127 consensus target price and a 77.52% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 89.3%. About 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 11.58% stronger performance while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.