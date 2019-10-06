Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Comparing side by side

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 129 1.20 55.12M 8.02 17.37 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 50.52M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Affimed N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 42,629,543.70% 17.1% 9.1% Affimed N.V. 1,669,420,395.22% -22.7% -11.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.14 shows that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Affimed N.V. has a 2.79 beta which is 179.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 Affimed N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target is $165.5, while its potential upside is 31.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 41.7% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Affimed N.V. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.