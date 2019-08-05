Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Analysts See $3.16 EPS; Ralph Lauren (RL)’s Sentiment Is 0.97

Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $3.16 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 1.61% from last quarter’s $3.11 EPS. JAZZ’s profit would be $180.24 million giving it 11.05 P/E if the $3.16 EPS is correct. After having $3.27 EPS previously, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s analysts see -3.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $139.66. About 391,557 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 160 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 165 sold and trimmed stakes in Ralph Lauren Corp. The funds in our database reported: 49.38 million shares, down from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ralph Lauren Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 133 Increased: 88 New Position: 72.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,353 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) has invested 0.05% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 26,607 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Incorporated stated it has 9,200 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 81,464 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Epoch Invest Prtnrs reported 37,816 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited owns 210,997 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 74,931 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability accumulated 0.26% or 1.99 million shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd reported 2,006 shares. 3,730 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd invested in 0.14% or 22,940 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $137 target. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. SunTrust initiated the shares of JAZZ in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.97 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 17.36 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation for 647,773 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd owns 137,778 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shellback Capital Lp has 2.54% invested in the company for 165,000 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Centre Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,120 shares.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.64 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 18.22 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $47.96 million activity.