Jazz Pharmaceuticals Com (JAZZ) Holder Boston Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $2.19 Million as Stock Rose; Avalon Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Valuation Rose

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 9,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 84,014 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.52 million, down from 93,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 808,981 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (JAZZ) by 36.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 15,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 27,287 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, down from 42,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $128.14. About 256,169 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 47,000 shares to 227,393 shares, valued at $23.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 77,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 45.06 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Cavion, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals: A Growth Stock Trading At Value Prices – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.48, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sings a Sweet Tune in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 7,617 shares to 61,057 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation Co (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 9,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,020 were accumulated by Aviance Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp. Texas-based Ranger Inv Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 23,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Co owns 35,840 shares. 2.56M were reported by Renaissance Techs Limited. Shamrock Asset Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Mai Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Bowling Portfolio Lc has 41,244 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Com has 24,053 shares. Gp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 1,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 2,292 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 386,616 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Guggenheim Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).