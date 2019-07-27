Jay Cahalan an Insider in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC), Bought 400 Shares of the Company; Marshall Wace Llp Decreased Keycorp (KEY) Holding

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Keycorp (KEY) stake by 96.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp sold 425,761 shares as Keycorp (KEY)’s stock declined 3.55%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 15,615 shares with $246,000 value, down from 441,376 last quarter. Keycorp now has $18.57B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 7.60M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

An insider of the company Greene County Bancorp Inc, Jay Cahalan also its director, disclosed his well-informed investment activities with the (SEC) on 26/07/2019. As stated in the document, Jay had purchased 400 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company. The total trade was worth $10,680 U.S. Dollars. At the time of the purchase the price of a share was $26.7. Jay Cahalan at present has 0.10% of Greene County Bancorp Inc’s market cap with ownership of 8,565 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Greene County Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 396,855 shares or 1.29% less from 402,054 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd holds 0% or 473 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 18,552 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 132,281 shares. 1,400 are held by Strs Ohio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 5,000 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn stated it has 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Vanguard Gp invested in 123,480 shares or 0% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson Inc has 1,162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Denali Advisors holds 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) or 80 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 621 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 11,934 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has invested 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 1,054 shares in its portfolio.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $231.72 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $98,735 activity. 500 shares were bought by SLUTZKY PAUL, worth $15,250 on Monday, May 13. 190 shares were bought by Gibson Donald E, worth $6,079 on Thursday, February 21. $58,620 worth of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) shares were bought by Hogan Peter W. Cahalan Jay P. had bought 415 shares worth $12,786.

Marshall Wace Llp increased Total Sys Servs (NYSE:TSS) stake by 63,977 shares to 107,546 valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped United States Oi (USO) stake by 387,629 shares and now owns 1.59 million shares. Spdr (XLY) was raised too.