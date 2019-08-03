Jasper Ridge Partners LP Upped Service Now (NOW) Stake by $11.53 Million; As Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lifted Stake

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.84. About 1.84M shares traded or 41.13% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (P; 22/05/2018 – Buoyed by new data on hemophilia A gene therapy, BioMarin boosts enrollment in head-to-head study against SOC $BMRN; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN); 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES FDA STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (PKU), a Rare Genetic Disease; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU)

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.38M shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $775,320 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.07% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 105,937 shares in its portfolio. Uss Inv Mngmt Limited owns 0.73% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 735,000 shares. Ima Wealth Inc holds 39,659 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 1.17 million shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,203 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 720,219 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership, Cayman Islands-based fund reported 41,694 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.08% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Bb&T Securities Ltd invested in 0% or 3,315 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co accumulated 0% or 27 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp reported 258,378 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Primecap Mgmt Ca invested in 14.19 million shares or 0.93% of the stock.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitae Corp by 250,000 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $26.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Plc holds 389,904 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 54,890 shares. 86,492 were reported by Raymond James Svcs Advsr. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 3,537 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Natixis Lp holds 10,024 shares. 22,000 were reported by Bp Public Ltd. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 311,692 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Bessemer Secs holds 0.26% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 3,150 shares. Lc has 0.61% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Street Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,053 shares. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 50,000 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.06 million activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $5.06 million were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B.

