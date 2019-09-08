Jasper Ridge Partners LP Upped Service Now (NOW) Position by $11.53 Million as Share Value Rose; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Boosted by $19.13 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.29M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 105,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 500,438 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.31 million, up from 395,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 159,005 shares to 2,271 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

