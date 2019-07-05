Jasper Ridge Partners LP Upped Service Now (NOW) Holding; First Washington Continues to Hold Holding in Intrexon (XON)

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.15. About 985,870 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 274,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 548,863 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 274,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 826,289 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 69.39% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

