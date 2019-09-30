Jasper Ridge Partners LP Upped Its Service Now (NOW) Stake by $7.57 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Korea Investment Has Upped Stake

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 27,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 110,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31 million, up from 82,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $253.85. About 1.16 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 117.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 326,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 603,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.29 million, up from 276,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 2.97M shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu Sponsored (NYSE:BVN) by 54,700 shares to 88,400 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 52,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,780 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

