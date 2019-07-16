Jasper Ridge Partners LP Upped Its Service Now (NOW) Position; Blb&B Advisors Has Decreased Its Masco (MAS) Position as Market Value Rose

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,110 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 57,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 2.02M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $301.1. About 703,883 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $38.57 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Schneider David sold $1.71M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7,750 shares. Shares for $22.01 million were sold by CODD RONALD E F. MILLER JEFFREY A sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63M. $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. 2,031 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 34,601 shares to 31,197 shares, valued at $36.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,741 shares to 73,948 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 11,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78 million for 12.02 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

