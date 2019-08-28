Jasper Ridge Partners LP Trimmed Tesla (TSLA) Position by $44.52 Million as Stock Price Rose; Chesapeake Asset Management Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Upped by $1.05 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 5.42 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla board opposition builds as proxy firm slams governance – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – TESLA VEERED OFF ROAD, CRASHED IN POND NEAR SAN RAMON: AP; 03/05/2018 – Tesla loses 8% after Musk’s […]; 06/04/2018 – Trump to tap No. 2 official to run U.S. auto-safety agency; 03/05/2018 – CCLA’S BEVAN: TESLA’S CASH BURN IS `FRIGHTENING’; 12/05/2018 – Waymo Hires Matthew Schwall of Tesla to Join Its Safety Unit; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS WITNESSES INDICATED THE TESLA MODEL S DID NOT BRAKE PRIOR TO IMPACT; 24/04/2018 – The idea of UBI has previously been championed by several high-profile advocates, including Nobel Prize-winning economist Angus Deaton and Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla; 18/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Did Soros really give Tesla a “vote of confidence”?; 09/05/2018 – NTSB ANNOUNCES FOURTH OPEN PROBE OF TESLA ACCIDENT IN EMAIL

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.13. About 2.71 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of stock or 102,880 shares. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen had bought 360 shares worth $79,816 on Wednesday, August 14.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 21,765 shares to 43,183 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 6,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (ACWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Ri reported 1,389 shares. The California-based Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd has invested 0.31% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.08% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 21 were accumulated by Archford Strategies. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,680 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 31 are held by Blume Capital. 67 are held by Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr. 37,640 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Pure Financial reported 789 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 476 shares. Menlo Advsr Limited Company owns 0.37% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,845 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 367,018 shares stake. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Filament Ltd Llc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 337,118 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 59,533 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 4,835 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership owns 861,963 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Farmers Bankshares stated it has 1.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Chilton Investment owns 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 33,137 shares. World Asset Management Inc stated it has 50,304 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D has 3,904 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 26,170 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 3,200 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.18% or 3,600 shares. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 10,350 shares in its portfolio.