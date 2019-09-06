Jasper Ridge Partners LP Stake in Tesla (TSLA) Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Baystate Wealth Management Increased Its Deere & Co Com (DE) Stake by $639,705; Shares Rose

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.3. About 1.63M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.12B market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $8.9 during the last trading session, reaching $229.58. About 7.40M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX after Musk quits platform over data scandal; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 03/04/2018 – In self-driving cars, human drivers and standards come up short -experts; 16/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS IS HAVING A PLANNED DOWNTIME ON ITS MODEL 3 PRODUCTION – TESLA SPOKESPERSON; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla employees say automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 24/03/2018 – MUSK ASKS TESLA NORWAY TEAM TO SLOW DOWN SHIPMENTS; 03/04/2018 – As Tesla Struggles, Its Rivals Make Far More With Less; 21/03/2018 – The Latest: AP Source: Stockholders Approve Tesla CEO Pay

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla looks to Europe – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla Stock Needs to Start Trading Like a Car Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Chinese Electric-Car Maker NIO Recover From This Sales Slump? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: ULTA, BIG, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Surfaces Tesla’s Solar Problem – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen had bought 360 shares worth $79,816 on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). First Hawaiian Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Willingdon Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 4 shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors Incorporated accumulated 32,376 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Llc has 1,386 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 44,684 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Incorporated stated it has 7,118 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Castleark Limited owns 42,134 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,540 shares. Scotia accumulated 3,068 shares. 1,331 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Metropolitan Life Insur has 1,808 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 40,036 are held by Hightower Lc. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.08% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 326,018 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $150.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEMG) by 53,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Cap Mgmt Commerce Ca accumulated 13,715 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System owns 13,925 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Park National Corporation Oh invested in 4,097 shares. Community Bancorporation Na stated it has 155 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,797 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Veritable LP reported 11,923 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 11,224 shares. 6,240 are owned by Glob Endowment Mgmt L P. Lincoln Natl Corp has 3,444 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,170 are held by Mckinley Mgmt Lc Delaware. Sterling Cap Mgmt holds 3,380 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.25% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Zeke Capital Advisors Llc accumulated 0.8% or 53,847 shares. Westchester Capital Management holds 82 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp stated it has 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).