Jasper Ridge Partners LP Stake In Service Now (NOW) Was Has Upped; As Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.24 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $258.89. About 508,814 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 45,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.96 million, down from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 2.15 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 15/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CFR TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie reported strong sales results for the holiday quarter, fueled by momentum at Hollister; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 15/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Implied Volatility Surges as Shares Fall; 08/03/2018 – S&P: ABERCROMBIE & FITCH TO BB-/STABLE FROM BB-/NEGATIVE -; 11/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Initiated at Neutral by Wedbush; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Net Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch FY18 Openings Include 11 in U.S., 10 International; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 165 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 223,529 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Llc owns 7,565 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Federated Pa has 0.76% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hanseatic Management owns 7,593 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 343 shares. Veritable Lp reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Invesco has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx invested in 0.7% or 8,305 shares. Creative Planning owns 11,109 shares. Moreover, Washington Trust Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Columbus Circle Investors has 358,156 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Lc owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has 0.18% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 784,476 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $74,966 activity.

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gilly Hicks by Hollister Opens Pop-Ups at BrandBox Tysons Corner Center and More – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why The Sell-Off In Abercrombie & Fitch Stock May Be Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMRN, CARA, ANF and GOOS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abercrombie: Great For Capital Appreciation, Not So Much For Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 37,331 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 210,885 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc stated it has 529,105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 0.06% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Art Lc invested in 0.02% or 11,758 shares. 65,729 are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Qci Asset Mngmt reported 20 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Carroll Fincl Assocs stated it has 1,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) stated it has 48 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 64,202 shares. James Inv accumulated 33,830 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 8,062 shares.