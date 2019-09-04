Jasper Ridge Partners LP Stake in Service Now (NOW) Has Raised by $11.53 Million as Share Value Rose; General Motors Co (GM) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $269.77. About 501,025 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 52.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 356,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 326,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, down from 682,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 3.54M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank to Invest First Tranche of $900M at Closing; 08/03/2018 – GM RESULTS AND EC CLEARANCE; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM, South Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 billion; 25/04/2018 – UNION MEMBERS AT GM’S S.KOREAN UNIT ACCEPT TENTATIVE WAGE DEAL; 28/03/2018 – GM’s Cruise CTO Departs After Trouble Recruiting Women Engineers; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM may raise investment plan for South Korean unit; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 26/04/2018 – OLD GM TO SEEK COURT APPROVAL OF IGNITION SETTLEMENT

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.65 billion for 5.05 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 1.07 million shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 165,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilsey Asset Mngmt owns 320,703 shares or 4.99% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 255,010 shares. Addison Capital holds 33,447 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 27,290 shares. Argent Trust Communications, a Tennessee-based fund reported 48,809 shares. Kepos Capital Lp has 166,283 shares. State Bank Of Mellon holds 0.14% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 13.88M shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 118,267 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Philadelphia Financial Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.49% or 238,898 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 838 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 174,673 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trump takes aim at GM again – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Are Electric Vehicles Near a Tipping Point? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Autonomous Vehicles: Holy Grail or Poisoned Chalice? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Lyft Is a Better Buy Than Uber – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Is Revenue From North America Driving GM’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.