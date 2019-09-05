Jasper Ridge Partners LP Position in Service Now (NOW) Has Boosted by $11.53 Million as Shares Rose; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stock Value Declined While Whitebox Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $268.52. About 1.14 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 25,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 2.01 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. Saltzman David bought $236,139 worth of stock or 14,174 shares.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.39 million for 6.53 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "New Residential Investment Corp. Announces Authorization of Share Repurchase Program of Up to $200 Million – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "New Residential Investment: Why I Am Aggressively Buying The Drop – Seeking Alpha" published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "After-Hours Movers 08/20: (URBN) (NRZ) (LZB) Higher (NDSN) (CREE) (JKHY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com" on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "New Residential Investment Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance" published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "If You Had Bought New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 34% – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 65,344 shares to 407,281 shares, valued at $52.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 26,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.