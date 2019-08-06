Jasper Ridge Partners LP Lowered Its Tesla (TSLA) Stake by $44.52 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Upped Stake

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 45.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 79,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 254,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57 million, up from 175,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.36. About 7.23 million shares traded or 14.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $228.32. About 7.03 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/03/2018 – Tesla says the planned pause was normal; 02/04/2018 – Vilas Capital CEO Sees Possible 3 to 6 Months Tesla Bankruptcy (Video); 03/04/2018 – Tesla: Won’t Need Equity or Debt Raise This Year, Apart From Standard Credit Lines; 03/05/2018 – Tesla set to drop the day after controversial earnings call; 15/05/2018 – TESLA IS SAID TO LOSE TWO LEADERS AT ENERGY UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 14/05/2018 – Tesla’s Churn Making It Tougher for Musk to `Burn’ Short Sellers; 21/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: #Tesla investors approve Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion pay package, which sets ambitious goals for the; 24/04/2018 – Pre-ordering Five Tesla Semis, City Furniture is First Furniture Retailer in U.S. To Announce it’s Adding the All-Electric; 21/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS SAYS TESLA MODEL 3 WILL NOT GET RECOMMENDATION

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 86,434 shares to 26,660 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 914,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,436 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 987,189 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $848.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 3.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.