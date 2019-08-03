Jasper Ridge Partners LP Lowered Its Tesla (TSLA) Stake as Stock Rose; Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Lifted Stake

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $234.34. About 6.07 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 18/04/2018 – Tesla’s Key Statistic in Autopilot Defense Comes Under Scrutiny; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Vehicle And Battery Production Increase Has Positive Implications For Advanced Junior Lithium Explorers; 11/05/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK SAYS CO TO ENABLE ORDERS END OF NEXT WEEK FOR DUAL MOTOR AWD & PERFORMANCE, STARTING PRODUCTION IN JULY; AIR SUSPENSION PROBABLY NEXT YEAR – TWEET; 09/05/2018 – NTSB ANNOUNCES FOURTH OPEN PROBE OF TESLA ACCIDENT IN EMAIL; 30/05/2018 – TESLA MODEL 3 GETS CONSUMER REPORT RECOMMENDATION AFTER BRAKING UPDATE; 29/03/2018 – TESLA VOLUNTARILY RECALLS MODEL S SEDANS BUILT BEFORE APRIL 2016 OVER POWER STEERING BOLTS; 28/03/2018 – Tesla shares fall after Moody’s downgrades credit rating; 14/03/2018 – Tesla Dealing with ‘Surprising’ Number of Flaws Needing ‘Rework’: CNBC — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Musk Says Tesla Is Improving Output While Spending Less: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 56,249 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 47,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.87 million shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 9,282 shares to 101,104 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,426 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 1.46 million shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $205.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 326,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $24.69 million activity. $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON. 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.