Jasper Ridge Partners LP Lifted Service Now (NOW) Position by $11.53 Million; Mutual Of America Capital Management Increases Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC)

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC) by 44.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 28,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,767 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 64,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $97.39. About 79,333 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 10/04/2018 – FITCH RATES MARRIOTT’S SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 03/05/2018 – ILG MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S FOLLOWING MARRIOTT PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q EPS $1.32; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $300.64. About 408,739 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts reported 52,629 shares. 24,208 are owned by Natixis Advisors Lp. 6,893 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc. Whittier accumulated 215 shares. Clearline LP holds 1.77% or 36,184 shares. Smithfield reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Parametric Port stated it has 89,942 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 81,552 shares. Bank Of America De invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). New York-based Lazard Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 19 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 3,848 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 32 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 13,000 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 2,473 shares to 62,653 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timkensteel Corp. (NYSE:TMST) by 91,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,118 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mngmt holds 0.76% or 127,401 shares. 3,150 were reported by Bessemer Limited. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd reported 42,728 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Scotia Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,319 shares. Spectrum Grp Inc owns 149 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Com reported 1,729 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 33,850 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset LP holds 3,190 shares. Amp Cap Investors has 127,145 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 1,863 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hightower reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mackenzie Fin has 29,720 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Central Asset Investments Mgmt (Hk) has 7.42% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 34,601 shares to 31,197 shares, valued at $36.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $38.57 million activity. The insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. Schneider David sold $1.71M worth of stock.