Jasper Ridge Partners LP Lifted Service Now (NOW) Position; As Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 27,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 110,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31 million, up from 82,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.52 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 74.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 99,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 33,327 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, down from 132,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 1.59M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 28.29 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 7,810 shares to 13,126 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 31,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).