Jasper Ridge Partners LP Lifted Service Now (NOW) Holding by $11.53 Million; Stock Price Rose; Signaturefd Raised Position in Walmart (WMT) as Share Value Rose

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $260.32. About 1.50 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4358.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 17,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 17,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 4.11M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart-Walmart deal: Billion-dollar gateway to Indian market for Google; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Walmart May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers Employees College Tuition (Video); 02/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said to Be in Takeover Talks With Pharmacy Startup; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank Still Weighing Options on Planned Sale of Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 30/05/2018 – WALMART TO FUND COLLEGE DEGREES FOR U.S. EMPLOYEES AT 3 SCHOOLS; 23/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart, Walmart India top executives meet CCI to explain biz activities; 23/04/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Walmart said to be close to $12bn deal with Naspers-backed Flipkart

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 6.43M shares. Congress Asset Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,195 shares. Eagle Advsr Ltd Co owns 7,418 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 959,507 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt has 9,110 shares. Papp L Roy reported 6,329 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 90,924 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc holds 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 212 shares. Waters Parkerson Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 59,393 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 12.32 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corp has invested 0.74% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Intersect Capital Limited Liability owns 2,237 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And accumulated 105,533 shares. Orca Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.93% or 26,324 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,117 shares to 5,606 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 6,700 shares. Commerce Comml Bank holds 128,939 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication Limited accumulated 3,088 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department holds 8 shares. 22,136 were reported by Nicholas Prtn Limited Partnership. Bloom Tree Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 85,912 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Management owns 1,252 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 130 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Lc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nordea Mgmt stated it has 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 20,241 shares. Aviva Plc accumulated 67,248 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd owns 22,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr holds 8,136 shares.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,243 shares to 185 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.