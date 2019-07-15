Jasper Ridge Partners LP Increases Position in Service Now (NOW); Stack Financial Management Increased Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake by $584,026

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 13,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 313,798 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65M, up from 300,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 411,566 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $300.55. About 400,365 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,243 shares to 185 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $38.57 million activity. MILLER JEFFREY A sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63 million. WADORS PATRICIA L had sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 7. 100,000 shares valued at $22.01 million were sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. On Monday, February 11 the insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06M. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 22,889 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 4.61M shares. Comm National Bank holds 128,939 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 25,209 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc accumulated 7,687 shares. Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 231,382 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 103,877 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 38,009 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,226 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 38,609 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.71 million shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.8% or 841,644 shares. Moreover, Melvin Cap LP has 4.19% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.45 million shares. Spectrum Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 149 shares.

