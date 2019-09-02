Jasper Ridge Partners LP Increases Position in Service Now (NOW); Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Declined While Segment Wealth Management Has Increased Stake

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 1,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 15,425 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 13,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.50 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 159,005 shares to 2,271 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc owns 1,984 shares. Glaxis Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6.16% or 8,420 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 18,447 shares. Prudential Public Limited accumulated 0.01% or 6,900 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wellington Grp Inc Llp owns 5.03 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advisors holds 86,492 shares. Brinker Cap has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 214 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 14,210 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va owns 23,665 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 33,850 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp. Scge Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 9.42% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Asset has 22,889 shares.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 78,855 shares to 71,285 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,724 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).