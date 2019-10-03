Jasper Ridge Partners LP Increased Service Now (NOW) Stake by $7.57 Million; Share Value Rose; American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Holder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Raised Its Position

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 27,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 110,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31 million, up from 82,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $247.55. About 41,373 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 87.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 161,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 345,578 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 184,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $804.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 33,939 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 71,635 shares to 944,174 shares, valued at $75.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 111,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,438 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold AXL shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 112.51 million shares or 1.05% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% or 13,075 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company has 61,923 shares. Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0% or 14,476 shares. Strs Ohio owns 6,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership stated it has 131,299 shares. 146,341 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 45 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 170,000 shares. Moreover, Carlson LP has 0.03% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). 68,908 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.88% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 711,470 shares. Maverick Ltd invested in 0% or 1,490 shares.

